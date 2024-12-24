Deadly explosion at Turkish plant claims 12 lives, injures five

ANKARA: A powerful explosion ripped through an explosives plant in northwestern Turkiye on Tuesday, killing 12 people and injuring five others, officials confirmed.

Footage from the scene showed shattered glass and debris scattered outside the facility in the Karesi district of Balikesir province, with ambulances on standby.

“According to initial reports, 12 employees died, and four were taken to hospital with injuries as a result of the explosion,” local governor Ismail Ustaoglu stated. He extended condolences, saying, “I wish God’s mercy upon our deceased citizens and a speedy recovery to our wounded.”

The number of injured was later updated to five, with officials confirming their conditions were not serious. Authorities added that no staff remained inside the factory and the subsequent fire had been extinguished.

The explosion occurred at 8:25am (0525 GMT) in a section of the plant that collapsed under the force of the blast.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported that the cause of the explosion, which occurred in a factory situated away from residential areas, remained unclear. “We are trying to find out what caused it,” he said.

While local officials attributed the blast to “technical reasons,” no further details were provided as investigations continued at the site. Authorities ruled out sabotage, and prosecutors have launched a thorough inquiry.

Presidential response

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his sorrow, stating, “I am deeply saddened by the death of 12 brothers.” He added that he had been briefed shortly after the incident and instructed a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The plant, located in northern Balikesir, produces munitions, explosives, and flares for domestic and international markets. Witnesses described part of the building as resembling “a battlefield.”

The remains of the deceased were transported to a morgue, while security forces implemented precautions against the risk of a secondary explosion. Civilians and journalists were barred from approaching the site.

Previous incidents

Turkiye has faced similar tragedies in recent years. In 2020, an explosion at a fireworks factory killed seven people and injured 127, while a 2023 blast at a military explosives factory near Ankara claimed five lives.

Prime Minister condolences

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan conveyed his condolences on social platform X, writing, “Heartfelt condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and our Turkish brethren. While expressing our solidarity with the people of Turkiye, we pray for the bereaved families & swift recovery of the injured.”

Turkiye, a growing defence exporter under Erdogan’s leadership, has positioned itself as a major player in the global arms industry, particularly in drone production.