Latest polio case in Balochistan pushes Pakistan’s 2024 tally to 65

QUETTA: Pakistan’s fight against polio faced another setback on Tuesday as a new case was reported from the Killa Abdullah district of Balochistan, bringing the total number of polio cases across the country this year to 65.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio Eradication, the latest victim is an 18-month-old child from the Qilla Abdullah neighborhood of Chaman. This is the seventh case reported from the district, further highlighting the persistent challenges in the region. So far, Balochistan has reported 27 polio cases in 2024, making it a critical hotspot for the virus.

Just last week, on December 18, Pakistan recorded its 64th polio case of the year from Jacobabad in Sindh.

Polio, a crippling disease caused by a virus, primarily affects children under the age of five. The virus spreads mainly through the fecal-oral route, often exacerbated by poor sanitation conditions. Contaminated water and food can also facilitate its transmission. Once the virus invades the nervous system, it can cause irreversible paralysis, usually in the legs. In severe cases, when the respiratory muscles are affected, it can lead to death.

Initial symptoms of polio include fever, fatigue, headache, vomiting, stiffness in the neck, and limb pain. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that one in every 200 infections results in permanent paralysis, and among those paralyzed, 5–10% succumb to the disease due to immobilized breathing muscles.

Despite being preventable through vaccination, polio continues to linger in Pakistan, one of the last two countries in the world where the virus remains endemic. The oral polio vaccine (OPV) and inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) are the primary tools used globally to combat the disease. Both vaccines are safe and effective, offering lifelong immunity when administered in multiple doses.

Health officials stress the importance of continued vaccination campaigns, particularly in high-risk areas like Killa Abdullah, to prevent further outbreaks. They warn that misinformation, vaccine refusal, and logistical challenges in remote areas continue to hamper eradication efforts.

The country’s polio eradication program has made significant progress in recent years, but the emergence of new cases underscores the need for sustained efforts and greater community participation to eliminate the virus once and for all.