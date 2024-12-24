NATIONAL

Failure of PTI-govt dialogue will worsen crisis, warns Sheikh Rasheed

By Staff Report
RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed on Monday expressed skepticism about the success of potential negotiations between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government, despite hailing the possibility of dialogue as a positive step.

Speaking to the media outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi, he warned that if the negotiations failed, tensions between the government and PTI could escalate further.

Rasheed remarked that while talks between opposing factions are always preferable to conflict, he doubted the initiative would yield any meaningful results. “Parties come to the negotiating table even after wars,” he noted.

Condemning the events of November 26, Rasheed said the incident was beyond description. Sharing his recent interaction with former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, he said, “I had a detailed meeting with him, but I’ve chosen not to disclose the specifics of our discussion.” He added that Khan told him he still considered Rasheed a close ally.

The AML chief emphasized his limited association with PTI, stating, “I only know Imran Khan within the party.”

Predicting ongoing instability in the country, Rasheed said, “I have foreseen that the situation will remain turbulent until December 30.” Reflecting on his recent trip to Saudi Arabia, he mentioned that everyone he met there was praying for Pakistan’s betterment.

