NATIONAL

PHC demands ECP’s response on Senate elections in KP

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to provide a detailed response by January 16 regarding the scheduling of Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed heard a petition concerning the delay in conducting Senate elections in the province.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel reminded the court that in a prior session, the ECP had requested additional time to finalize a date for the elections.

The ECP’s legal representative informed the bench that the Commission had convened several meetings to deliberate on the matter, including one on December 10, and consultations were still ongoing. He further stated that a review of reserved Senate seats was pending in the Supreme Court, and its ruling could impact the election process.

Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim expressed dissatisfaction with the prolonged delays, emphasizing that the court could not permit open-ended timelines. While the Chief Justice initially suggested giving the ECP two weeks to resolve the matter, the ECP’s lawyer requested more time, citing the possibility of clarity from the Supreme Court’s decision.

However, the Chief Justice stressed the importance of adhering to deadlines and instructed the ECP to submit its final response by January 16.

It is worth mentioning that the ECP had earlier postponed Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 28 due to the failure of the Provincial Assembly Speaker to administer the oath to newly elected members.

Previous article
Rahul Gandhi visits violence-hit Maharashtra, says Dalit man was killed due to his caste
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Internet Speed In Pakistan Set To Drastically Improve In Next Few...

Pakistan is poised to significantly enhance its internet infrastructure with the launch of a new undersea cable, part of the 45,000-kilometer 2Africa Pearls project....

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Archie and Lilibet To Face ‘Major Changes’ in 2025

‘Autonomous weapons in warfare: Ethical challenges and future risks’

Turning challenges into opportunities

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.