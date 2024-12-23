‘Product of establishment’ seeking power with US support: Asif

Defence Minister announces release of a white paper detailing allegations of corruption against PTI founder, family

Says military installations attacked on May 9 after proper planning

LONDON: Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday launched a broadside at former prime minister Imran Khan, labelling him as a “product of the establishment” who now seeking power with the support of the United States.

“Imran Khan wants to return to power riding on America’s shoulders,” Khawaja Asif said during a press conference in London, warning, “If any foreign hand attempts to support PTI, Pakistan will defend itself.”

He went on to say that PTI government was removed through no confidence motion while the government of Nawaz Sharif was toppled through conspiracy.

He said, the PTI’s leadership and their families were involved in corruption, which ran into billions.

The minister said that if anyone other than Nawaz had been in his position, they would have pocketed $5 billion without considering national interests.

He was reiterating the party’s claims that the PML-N president was offered the above mentioned amount by the United States to abandon the nuclear programme.

The minister said that the PTI founder misused funds intended for the Shaukat Khanum hospital by investing them in Muscat and France. “This person [Imran Khan] is dishonest, and his associates should realise this,” he added.

He announced that he would release a white paper detailing allegations of corruption against PTI founder, including cases related to the Shaukat Khanum hospital. “I will present these issues on the Assembly floor and in press conferences,” he said.

Talking about May 9 ugly episode, the defence minister claimed that military and sensitive installations were attacked after proper planning on May 9.

“The crowd was trained, and strategic locations, including defence installations, were targeted,” he asserting, regretting that such attacks had never been witnessed even from Indian forces.

He said yesterday sentences to 25 persons involved in May 9 riots were announced after thorough investigation and examining all evidences. “The faces of those who were sentenced are now visible, and more verdicts will follow,” he said.

Kh Asif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and vowed that now May 9 like incidents would not occurred. No one can challenge the defence of this country,” he added.

He said there was dire need of immediate decision into May 9 riots.