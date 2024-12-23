Any decision on civil disobedience rests with party’s founder: Yousafzai

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai clarified that the civil disobedience movement initiated by the party remains active, pending a decision from former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Yousafzai stated, “The civil disobedience call has not been withdrawn. A final decision will depend on the seriousness of the government’s committee.”

He stated that any decision to continue, defer, or conclude the civil disobedience movement rests solely with Imran Khan. “PTI leadership will meet with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail tomorrow to update him on the situation, after which he will issue further directives,” he said.

The statement comes after the government announced the formation of a negotiation committee to engage with PTI. Yousafzai reiterated that the future of the movement will hinge on the outcome of these talks. He added, “Imran Khan will evaluate the government’s approach and decide whether to maintain or defer the civil disobedience movement.”