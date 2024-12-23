KP decides not to issue birth, death, marriage certificates to families refusing polio vaccine

Decision targets areas around Peshawar and village councils to ensure success of ongoing drive

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided not to issue birth, death, and marriage certificates to families who deny polio vaccination to their children.

The new policy introduced in a bid to enhance coverage in the ongoing polio eradication campaign.

The provincial government has made it mandatory for individuals to receive polio drops before obtaining these vital documents.

The decision comes as part of the government’s continued efforts to curb the spread of polio in the province.

The directive primarily targets areas around Peshawar and village councils to ensure that children in these regions are vaccinated against the disease.

A notification from the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Peshawar, which was forwarded to the District Health Officer (DHO) and Medical Officer (MO), warns that any violations of this directive will result in disciplinary action.

“This decision will ensure that every child is immunised, and we are taking all necessary steps to safeguard future generations from polio,” said a spokesperson from the health department.

Polio vaccination has been a long-standing issue in parts of Pakistan, with the country still facing challenges in completely eradicating the virus. The new measure is expected to incentivise compliance and improve vaccination rates.

The policy is being closely watched by both local and international health organisations as a potential model to accelerate polio eradication in other regions of the country.