Ivanka Trump steps away from politics to focus on family life

FLORIDA: Ivanka Trump, a prominent figure during her father Donald Trump’s presidency, has announced her decision to step back from politics to focus on her family.

Since departing Washington in January 2021, she has emphasised her commitment to raising her young children and prioritising personal well-being, making it clear she has no plans to re-enter the political stage.

“I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she wrote in a 2022 social media post following Donald Trump’s announcement of his third presidential run.

This sentiment remains unchanged even after Donald Trump’s 2024 victory. Sources close to Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, confirm the couple plans to maintain a relatively private life in Miami, Florida, where they’ve resided for the past four years, largely out of the public eye.

Ivanka’s decision marks a significant departure from her role as one of her father’s closest advisors during his first term. Her time in the White House was marked by intense scrutiny, criticism of her father’s policies, and challenges in moderating decisions. The experience alienated her from some in her liberal New York social circle and led her to shut down her successful clothing and accessories brand amid ethical concerns.

The former first daughter described her political experience as emotionally taxing. “Politics is – it’s a pretty dark world. There’s a lot of darkness, a lot of negativity, and it’s just really at odds with what feels good for me as a human being,” she told *The Lex Fridman Podcast* in July during a three-hour conversation. “For me and my family, it feels right to not participate,” she added.

However, completely retreating from the public eye may be difficult. Ivanka remains a high-profile figure as a member of America’s first family, admired by many Trump supporters and targeted by detractors. Despite stepping back, she maintains a close relationship with her father, often providing informal advice, according to sources.

“She’s still his daughter and a trusted voice, so in that sense, an informal adviser, as we all are with our family members,” said Maggie Cordish, a longtime friend who worked alongside Ivanka on paid family leave issues during the Trump administration.

During her time in the White House, Ivanka carved out a portfolio focusing on less divisive issues such as criminal justice reform, human trafficking, and workforce development. Her advocacy for paid family leave legislation and child tax credits left a lasting impression on Republican policies, according to former colleagues.

Despite these efforts, Ivanka faced constant criticism and remained under intense media scrutiny. Friends and sources describe her as being at peace with her decision to step away, prioritizing her family and exploring new personal interests.

“Her children are in a sweet spot where they’re all critical ages, they’re tweens and teens, and it’s short – it’s really brief,” said Cordish. “She loves being with her children and has found a lot of peace and happiness in her private life.”

Since relocating to Miami in January 2021, Ivanka has embraced a more tranquil lifestyle. Her social media accounts showcase moments of family gardening, jiu-jitsu practice, surfing lessons, and board games. She has also navigated personal challenges, including the loss of her mother, Ivana Trump, in July 2022, and supporting her husband through multiple surgeries for thyroid cancer.

Friends describe this transition as a gradual evolution away from her more public-facing and combative political role.

Jared Kushner, while also avoiding formal political roles, is expected to advise Donald Trump’s Middle East initiatives, leveraging his relationships with regional leaders and financial interests in the area. Notably, his father, Charles Kushner, has been appointed as the U.S. ambassador to France.

Meanwhile, Ivanka’s brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have taken on more prominent roles within the “Make America Great Again” movement. Eric’s wife, Lara Trump, became a Republican National Committee co-chair but recently announced her decision to step down from political involvement.

Ivanka’s focus has shifted toward philanthropic efforts, including disaster relief and combating food insecurity. She has worked with Ukrainian refugees in Poland, assisted victims of natural disasters, and collaborated with organisations like CityServe.

“She’s choosing to use her influence on a more personal level to positively impact her own community,” a source close to Ivanka explained.

Despite her retreat from politics, Ivanka continues to carefully manage her personal brand. However, some experts suggest she could benefit from a less polished approach to her public persona.

“She is very brand aware, very conscious of wanting to do something positive – and that’s not a bad thing – but has a little bit of reputational buildup to accomplish and reach that bigger goal,” noted a crisis communications expert.

The couple has also returned to real estate, with Ivanka pursuing projects like a luxury development on an Albanian island. “It’s amazing to bring together all of this talent, and for me to be able to play around and flex the real estate muscles again and have some fun with it,” she shared on *The Lex Fridman Podcast*.

While she has not ruled out future public involvement, Ivanka Trump’s immediate focus remains on family, privacy, and community-oriented projects.