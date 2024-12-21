‘Madrasah bill’: Fazl hopes for ‘favourable’ resolution after meeting PM

JUI-F chief claims PM has ordered law ministry to take ‘immediate practical measures’

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday hoped for a favourable resolution of impasses over Madrasah Registration Bill, claiming that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the law ministry to take immediate practical measures.

“PM Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Law Ministry to take immediate measures as per the law and the Constitution regarding the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act 2024”,

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman stated while speaking to the media after a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Our party’s stance on the issue was given a “very positive response,” he asserted, claiming that the prime minister “immediately ordered the law ministry to take practical measures at once as per the law and the Constitution” regarding the issue.

Fazl held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday with other senior PML-N and PPP officials present as well.

Controversy persists in the country related to the new law passed by parliament which relates to the regulatory affairs of madresahs. President Asif Ali Zardari has yet to grant it presidential assent, prompting the JUI-F to criticise ruling coalition parties for using ‘delaying tactics’ regarding the bill.

The bill pertains to the registration of seminaries by the relevant deputy commissioner’s office, as it was before 2019.

The government and the JUI-F both seemed to favour talks in Tuesday’s National Assembly to sort out the controversy surrounding the proposed legislation.

“Now it remains to be seen when the practical measures [will be taken]. We hope that they will be as per our demands,” Fazl said, adding that he would apprise the Ittehad Tanzeemat-i-Madaris Pakistan, a federation of the main madrasah oversight bodies in the country, about the situation.

“Hopefully we will hear good news about this in a day or two and our demand will be accepted.”

Fazl said PM Shehbaz displayed “good spirit” in the meeting that could be trusted, adding that he was hoping the matter would be resolved in line with the law and the Constitution after talks with the premier.

He maintained that the party’s demands were under the law and the Constitution and would be accepted.

A statement issued by state broadcaster PTV on X noted that there was “positive progress” on Fazl’s suggestions.

It said that PM Shehbaz ordered the quick resolution of the issues. “The Ministry of Law should take steps in accordance with the Constitution and law to resolve this issue,” the statement quoted him as saying.

In related development, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik said it would be premature to say where the act would be brought up again for further consideration but assured that Fazl’s reservations would be removed.

President Zardari had returned the bill to the National Assembly with certain objections on October 29, before flying to the United Arab Emirates. The bill was approved by the Senate on Oct 20, along with the 26th amendment. It passed through the National Assembly on Oct 21 and was forwarded to the president on Oct 22.

When the JUI-F chief learnt of the development, he threatened to launch protests against the government to force it to accept the bill.

The bill in question was part of an agreement between JUI-F and the government in support of the 26th Amendment. The Societies Registration (Amendment) Act, 2024 extends the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and includes provisions for the registration of madrasahs under the relevant deputy commissioner office.