Railways records record revenue, boasts efficiency gains: Baloch

PR CEO says Pakistan Railways had set a multi-year revenue record, which would be further improved this year

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has announced a significant surge in revenue and operational efficiency during the first five months of fiscal year 2024-25, with its CEO Aamir Ali Baloch attributed the success to improved train operations and strategic cost-cutting measures implemented over the past two years.

“Pakistan Railways has made remarkable achievements in the last two years due to better train operations and appropriate measures”, Pakistan Railways CEO Aamir Ali Baloch Railway said while sharing performance of the organisation.

He said that revenues and number of trains have increased while operational costs have come down significantly.

The railway system reported a record revenue of PKR 37.5 billion (approximately USD 115 million, exchange rates fluctuating), representing a 15% increase compared to the PKR 32.9 billion earned during the same period of the previous fiscal year. This follows a record-breaking year in 2023-24, setting a new benchmark for the organization.

The CEO Railways further said that even in the last financial year, Pakistan Railways had set a multi-year revenue record, which would be further improved this year.

“A key factor contributing to this financial success is the notable reduction in operational costs. Despite a rise in the number of trains running, fuel expenses decreased by 13.57%, showcasing effective resource management. While the specific measures contributing to this cost reduction haven’t been publicly detailed, they are indicative of successful operational changes. This achievement is particularly noteworthy given global fuel price volatility”, Mr Baloch enumerated.

“The overall performance signifies a positive turnaround for Pakistan Railways, suggesting effective management strategies”, the CEO stated, adding that the journey of continuous success and prosperity of Pakistan Railways continues with better train operations and appropriate measures.