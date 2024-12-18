Three TTP terrorists arrested in joint operation by CTD, Rangers

Terrorists belonged to Fitna al Khawarij Swat Group, were allegedly plotting attacks on security forces: Spokesperson

KARACHI/LAHORE: Three terrorists belonging to Fitna al Khawarij were arrested from Karachi’s Quaidabad during a joint operation by Sindh Rangers and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

According an official statement issued on Tuesday, the terrorists belonged to the Fitna al Khawarij Swat Group, were allegedly plotting attacks on security forces.

“The suspects were planning terror attacks against security forces,” a Rangers spokesperson said in a press release issued here.

The statement said that the suspects were identified as Mohammed Javed Swati alias Bhai Jan, Shahid Husain alias Umer and Akbar Zaib Khan.

The suspects were involved in “terrorism, murders, attempted murders and extortion”, the statement said, adding that arms, ammunition and explosive material were recovered from their custody.

According to the statement, Swati joined the banned group in 2008 and remained “very active” in Swat along with their commander Umer Rehman alias Ustaf Fatih and Bin Yameen. His two brothers namely Shahid and Zahid were killed in the security forces’ operation in Swat.

The suspect, along with his family, was shifted to Karachi after the Swat operation and had been hiding at different places. He was arrested in 2012 in Karachi and remained imprisoned for 14 months, the statement said.

After being released from prison, he was shifted to Gulshan-i-Buner of Landhi while his close aides, namely Umer Rehman alias Ustad Fatih, Abdul Rehman alias Shahzad and Habibullah alias Muwavia, migrated to the Kunar area of Afghanistan.

The statement said he was in touch with his close aides in Afghanistan through WhatsApp and was working as a “facilitator” for his accomplices there.

Two other suspects, Shahid Husain alias Umer and Akbar Zeb Khan, joined the group named ‘Gulbai Islam’ in 2010, while they joined the Swat group in 2014. They had training in militancy and visited Afghanistan several times.

“Suspects were involved in several incidents of extortions, killings and attempted murders in Karachi,” the statement said.

It added that they, along with their accomplices, namely Zakaria alias Inamullah, Rafiullah alias Taxi Wala and Adnan Hazaray Wala, had given extortion chits to several traders and also extracted extortion from them.

“Suspects were planning terrorism against security forces,” the Rangers statement said.

2 terrorists killed in joint operation in Punjab

Separately, the Punjab police killed two terrorists in a joint operation by the Punjab CTD and Dera Ghazi Khan police.

A spokesperson for the Punjab police said in a statement that the operation took place in Kotani Tal, a remote area of Thana Vahowa. The statement added that the terrorists launched an attack on police forces using hand grenades and heavy weapons but were met with a resolute response.

It said the police were on high alert in the wake of recent reports of terrorist movement near the Punjab-KP border.

The statement added that the operation was led under the command of DG Khan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (retired) Sajjad Hassan Khan. It said that DG Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali immediately reached the spot to oversee the situation upon receiving the report.

According to the statement, the terrorists were reportedly planning attacks on police stations and sensitive sites in Punjab. Acting on intelligence, the statement said the Vahowa station house officer, along with police and CTD teams, pursued the suspects, who opened fire, using rockets, grenades and heavy weapons upon being intercepted.

“Despite the intensity of the attack, Punjab police teams, including the Elite Force and backup units, responded courageously and did not allow the terrorists to escape. As a result, two terrorists were killed on the spot,” the statement said.

Modern weapons, including rocket launchers, hand grenades, and other heavy arms, were recovered from the terrorists.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IG) Dr Usman Anwar congratulated the CTD and DG Khan police for neutralising the terrorists. The statement said the police, CTD, and Elite Force teams launched search and sweep operations in the border areas to eliminate any remaining threats following the operation.

“The successful action underscores the readiness and bravery of Punjab police in combating terrorism, ensuring the safety of the province,” the statement concluded.