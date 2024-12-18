Hafeez, Punjab Minister kick off Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad Memorial Tennis C’ship

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricket captain Muhammad Hafeez and Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar inaugurated Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad Memorial National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 during a grand opening ceremony at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Courts, Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore.

The event was attended by Pakistan tennis icon Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, who is also President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and grandson of Khawaja Iftikhar, the family of the late Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad, top national players, and tennis enthusiasts.

Muhammad Hafeez, widely known as “The Professor,” served as the chief guest, while Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar graced the occasion as the guest of honour. Speaking at the event, Hafeez lauded Aisam ul Haq Qureshi’s contributions to tennis. “Aisam is a true champion and a torchbearer for tennis in Pakistan. Under his leadership as President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), the sport will continue to thrive and gain nationwide recognition.

Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar highlighted the importance of infrastructure development to support sports like tennis. He said, “It is our responsibility as the government to provide the necessary facilities, and it is individuals like Aisam ul Haq who bring life to these courts through their passion and initiatives.

PTF President Aisam ul Haq Qureshi expressed gratitude to Muhammad Hafeez and Faisal Ayub Khokhar for their support and presence, which added prestige to the event. He remarked: “Muhammad Hafeez has been an icon for Pakistan cricket, and his endorsement of tennis is a tremendous boost for the sport. I am also thankful to Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar for his all-out support in organising this championship. With a significant prize pool and participation from top-ranked national players, this tournament promises to be both competitive and entertaining for the tennis community.”

Meanwhile, main round matches were also decided on Tuesday. In the men’s singles matches, the match of the day was played between Ace Tennis Academy’s Ahmed Nael Qureshi, who stunned the higher-ranked player, Abdullah Adnan, with a score of 6-3, 6-4.

In other matches, Barkat Ullah beat Shehryar Anees 6-2, 6-2, Yousaf Khalil beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-1, 6-4, M Shoaib beat Shahzad Mhan 6-3, 6-3, Aqeel Khan beat Bilal Asim 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, M Abid beat Ahmed Ch 6-2, 6-3, Abubakar Talha beat Haider Ali Rizwan 6-1, 6-3 and Muzammil Murtaza beat Uzair Khan 6-2, 6-1. In the men’s doubles, Ahmed Nael Qureshi/Heera Ashiq beat Shahzad Khan/Sami Zeb Khan 6-1, 6-4.

In the women’s singles matches, S Ayesha Shahid beat Sania Zara 6-1, 6-2, Zunaisha Noor beat Rahat ul Ain 6-1, 6-3, Laiba Iqbal beat Momina Imran 6-0, 6-2, Fajar Fayyaz beat Aima w/o and Bismal Zia beat Zeevar w/o.

In the boys U-18 singles, Asad Zaman beat Rayan Ahmed 6-1, 6-1, M Salar beat Rayyan Khan 6-3, 6-1. In the girls U-18 singles, Hajra Suhail beat Fajar Fayyaz 6-1, 6-1, Bismal Zia beat Zara Khan 6-0, 6-0, Sania Zara beat Nida Akram w/o, Zubaisha Noor beat Labika Durab 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

In the boys U-14 singles, Rashid Ali beat Ansar Ullah 4-0, 4-0, M Junaid beat Hamza Ali 4-0, 4-1, Razik Sultan beat Aalay Hussain 5-4 (3), 4-0, M Ayan beat Zayd Zaman 4-1, 4-1, S Mahd Shehzad beat Ibraheem Gill 4-1, 4-2, Arsh Imran beat M Ayan Khan w/o.

In the mixed doubles, Noor Malik/M Abid beat Laiba Durab/Asad Zaman 6-1, 6-0, Amna Ali Qayyum/Abdullah Adnan beat Fajar Fayyaz/Faizan Fayyaz 6-0, 6-0 and S Ayesha Shahid/Shehroz Malik beat Esha Jawad/Imran Bhatti w/o. In the boys U-12 singles, Ohad e Mustafa beat Mamnoon Bari 4-0, 4-1, M Azan Imran beat Sohaib Jabed 4-1, 4-2, Daniyal Afzal Malik beat Saad Rashid w/o, Omar Zaman beat Tariq Rafi w/o, M Ehsan Bari beat Muzammil Danish w/o and Fahd Mustafa beat M Hamza Khan w/o.