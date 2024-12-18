Prince Harry Sends Cryptic Message To King Charles Through Christmas Card

Prince Harry appears to have conveyed a subtle yet significant message to his father, King Charles, through the release of his latest Christmas card, according to an expert. The card, shared by Harry and Meghan Markle, features moments from their global tours alongside family images of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that the imagery chosen by the Duke of Sussex carries a pointed message about his upbringing. Highlighting a photo where Harry and Meghan are shown with their arms outstretched as their children run toward them for a hug, James suggested it emphasizes “family love,” a stark contrast to the emotional distance Harry has often described in his childhood.

Harry’s memoir Spare recounted moments that reflected a lack of affection, particularly from Charles. He detailed how his father did not hug him when breaking the news of Princess Diana’s tragic passing. The Christmas card, James believes, subtly reinforces Harry’s vision of parenting and emotional connection.

The card also presents an overview of the Sussexes’ year, according to James, depicting them as a loving, united family and engaged global figures. “The narrative shows them as successful, caring, and deeply connected as parents,” she explained, adding that Harry and Meghan appear devoted to each other through affectionate gestures captured in their photos.

James pointed out that Harry’s body language often projects dominance and admiration within the couple’s dynamic, with Meghan leaning on him in intimate moments. Through these carefully curated images, the Sussexes seem to project themes of love, healing, and togetherness, while also underscoring Harry’s personal growth and priorities.

This Christmas card, therefore, may serve as more than just a seasonal gesture, offering subtle insights into the Duke’s evolving relationship with his father and his approach to family.