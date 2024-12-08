Ready to engage in talks with JUI-F chief on madrassa bill: Kh Asif

Maulana is like a brother, and we can sit down at any time to discuss the Madrassa Bill, says the Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday expressed willingness to engage in discussions with Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss and resolve concerns about the Madrassa Bill.

“JUI-F is like my brother, and we can sit down anytime to discuss concerns about the Madrassa Bill”, the defence minister stated during in a recent exclusive interview with a private tv channel.

“This’s not any political crisis and we will be able to address the concerns surrounding the madrassa bill,” the defence minister claimed.

“Maulana is like a brother, and we can sit down at any time to discuss the Madrassa Bill. Any concerns will be heard, he said.

The alleged refusal of President Asif Ali Zardari to sign a bill related to registration of seminaries has created another political crisis with the JUI-F threatening to march on Islamabad “to protect the freedom of madaris”.

Despite Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s assurance, the President returned the bill to the PM’s office, which led to JUI-F fuming as they seemed to be running out of patience.

On Friday, Maulana told Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in categorical terms that his party would not compromise on the freedom of seminaries.

Later, talking to the media in Peshawar, Fazl said his party had a serious intent to protest in Islamabad while confirming that his party was still holding negotiations with the government on the bills.

Taking a jibe at judiciary, Kh Asif referenced remarks made by Justice Mansoor Ali regarding public trust in the judiciary following the 26th constitutional amendment.

“Why judges like Saqib Nisar and Khosa remained silent during decisions that targeted Nawaz Sharif and others,” Asif remarked. “Where was their concern then?”

On digital media, Asif stressed the need for regulation, calling for legislative action to address the growing influence of digital platforms. “The world is taking steps in this direction, and Pakistan is in dire need of such laws.”

In a pointed comment on PTI’s calls for civil disobedience, Asif dismissed the movement while saying that Imran Khan can call for civil disobedience if he wants, but I don’t believe anyone will follow him.

Asif also emphasised the need for peace and stability in the country, stating that the nation is seeking solutions to its problems. “Issues can only be resolved if there is peace. If there are constant attacks on Islamabad and threats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the problems will never be solved.”

On PTI’s leadership, Asif accused the party of disarray, saying, “PTI is not a party but a circus. There are internal conflicts, with the leader’s sister fighting with his wife. The party is on the verge of collapse, and this fraudulent party will break apart.”

He also mocked claims by PTI leaders, including allegations of an attack on Bushra Bibi’s vehicle. “If Bushra Bibi claims there were bullet holes in the car, she should bring it forward. Her claims are as unbelievable as Imran Khan’s story about bullets passing through his shalwar.”