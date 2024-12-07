PM assures JUI-F chief of addressing Madrasah Registration Bill issue

JUI-F chief shared his concerns with PM Shehbaz over the bill returned by President with legal objections

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday assured JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman that all concerns related to the Madrasah Registration Bill would be addressed.

In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman raised concerns over the inordinate delay in the passage of the Madrasah Registration Bill.

According to JUI spokesperson Aslam Ghauri, Rehman informed the Prime Minister of his reservations regarding the bill. During the conversation, PM Shehbaz assured the JUI leader that all concerns related to the bill would be addressed.

Rehman emphasised that the government should avoid turning the agreed-upon bill into a contentious issue. “We stand firm on our position, and we will not allow any infringement on the freedom and independence of madrasas,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, another JUI-F leader, has issued a warning that the party will take further action if the Madrasah Registration Bill is not passed by the federal government by the deadline of December 8.

Haideri, who also serves as the General Secretary of JUI-F, stated that if the bill is not approved by the set date, the party will march towards Islamabad to protest.

He acknowledged the challenging situation the country is currently facing but stressed that religious leaders do not wish to escalate tensions by resorting to such measures. He made it clear that the matter is not about JUI-F or the federation of madrasahs, but involves all religious school organisations across the country.

A day earlier, in a meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F chief had expressed his concerns over the delay on Madrasah Registration Bill despite being passed by both houses of parliament.

In a meeting held at Rehman’s residence in Islamabad, the primary focus was the status of the Madrasah Registration Bill. While expressing his concerns, JUI-F said, “Why has the president not signed the Madrasah Registration Bill despite its approval in both houses?”

In response, Bilawal assured the JUI-F leader that he would raise the matter with the government and ensure the issue is addressed. “I will talk to the government about why the bill has not been signed,” Bilawal said.

But the bill, which aimed to regulate and register religious schools (madrasahs), was returned by the President Asif Ali Zardari to the Prime Minister’s Office, citing legal objections.

The bill has faced significant hurdles in the legal review process as the sources revealed that the president raised concerns over the bill’s legal validity, particularly its lack of clarity regarding the jurisdiction of Madrasah Registration Bill.

It is noteworthy to mention that JUI-F chief had warned that if the president does not sign the Madrasah Registration Bill by December 7, he will announce a protest movement on December 8 in Peshawar.