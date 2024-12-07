PM vows not to sit idle till eradication of terrorism from country

PM Shehbaz says previous PML-N govt had eliminated terrorism during 2013 to 2018

Lauds Pakistan Navy’s capabilities to deal with entire spectrum of threats

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated the government’s resolve to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country, noting that Pakistan has paid a heavy price in fight against terrorism.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the seventh Maritime Security Workshop at Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore, PM Shehbaz said that 80,000 Pakistanis lost their lives while economy suffered losses worth billions of dollars during war against terrorism.

The premier said that previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had eliminated the terrorism during 2013 to 2018, adding that unfortunately the menace once again sprung out.

He vowed not to sit idle till the complete eradication of terrorism from the country. He said that several meetings of Apex Committee have been held to ensure maintenance of law and order.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that great sacrifices are being offered by officers and jawans of the armed forces to ensure security of the country and their sacrifices will not go in vain.

Speaking on Pakistan Navy’s capabilities, the prime minister said officers and sailors have commitment and capacity to deal with entire spectrum of threats making Pakistan Navy a formidable force capable of ensuring the maritime security of the country.

He said that Pakistan Navy is providing support to reap the benefits of the marine resources. He said that Pakistan’s development and progress is possible only through harnessing the blue economy.

PM Shehbaz said that China is also providing support to Pakistan in maritime sector. He said that Pakistan will become more prosperous when Gwadar Port will become fully functional.