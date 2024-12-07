Fazl threatens ‘march on Islamabad’ if Madrasah Bill not passed

Slams govt as ‘illegitimate’, ‘forcefully imposed,’ saying serious about staging a protest

JUI-F chief says if govt renege on its commitments, it would cause a loss of confidence in political process

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday took a dig at the federal government, calling it “illegitimate” and “forcefully imposed,” warning his party would stage a protest in Islamabad if Madrasah Registration Bill is not passed.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar on Friday, he warned that the party was serious about staging a protest in Islamabad if the Madrasah Registration Bill is not passed. However, he stated that the party’s full position would be announced on Sunday during a gathering in Peshawar.

Rehman explained that discussions regarding the madrasah bill, as part of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, had taken place before with key political figures, including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

He confirmed that talks had been held with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership. He noted that the government had initiated contact with his party, and dialogue was ongoing. He shared that the party was also in touch with the madrasah federation and other allied religious organisations.

The JUI-F chief stated that if the government reneged on its commitments, it would cause a loss of confidence in the political process.

He expressed his frustration with the government’s handling of the issue, claiming that while the Madrasah Registration Bill had been agreed upon before the formation of the current government, unnecessary interference had stalled the legislative process.

Rehman pointed out that the bill had received wide consensus, including meetings with Nawaz Sharif at Bilawal House and discussions with PTI, but questioned why objections had surfaced at this late stage.

“We are still open to dialogue, and we want to resolve matters, but how can we be flexible with just a phone call?” he said, highlighting that any meaningful change would require more than just superficial negotiations.

He further accused the federal government of being an “imposed” administration, adding that if there were any changes, JUI-F would not be part of it, and would instead make its decision through strength.

Turning to the issue of law and order in the province, Rehman criticised the provincial government’s failure to establish its authority.

He remarked that the government seemed content with merely occupying office, and questioned why the K-P governor had to convene an All Parties Conference on security issues—a matter that he believed should be handled by the executive.

The JUI-F chief stressed that his party, in consultation with various political and religious groups, was working to address the security situation in K-P, but stated that he was unaware of any move to impose Governor’s Rule in the province.

In conclusion, he called for the government to create an environment of trust and stability, and lamented that instead of addressing the country’s pressing issues, the government was pushing people toward extremism and protest.