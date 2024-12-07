Chinese vice premier encourages foreign firms to deepen cooperation with China

BEIJING: Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng recently met with executives from global financial giants such as BlackRock, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

During the meetings, He said China welcomes more foreign financial institutions and long-term capital to invest and do business in China, sharing China’s development opportunities.

China is further deepening the reform of its financial system and steadily expanding the institutional opening up of the financial sector, providing greater convenience for foreign enterprises operating in the country, the vice premier stressed.

Executives from these financial firms expressed optimism about China’s economic and financial market prospects, emphasizing their willingness to deepen their presence in the Chinese market and strengthen economic and trade cooperation.