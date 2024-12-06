Campus tragedy sparks IJT-protests, Punjab University denies allegations

LAHORE: The death of a Punjab University student, Rana Ammar, following an accidental shooting on campus has sparked protests and controversy, with the Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) accusing the university administration of negligence.

Ammar, a student from the Department of Gender Studies, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday at Sheikh Zayed Hospital after being struck by three bullets. According to initial reports, Ammar and his friends, Dilawar and Huzaifa, were sitting in a car outside the PC Dhaba when Huzaifa’s pistol accidentally discharged.

The incident left Ammar critically injured, prompting Dilawar to rush him to the hospital while Huzaifa fled the scene. Despite medical efforts, Ammar did not survive. Police have taken Dilawar into custody and shifted Ammar’s body to the morgue for an autopsy.

Following the incident, IJT activists staged violent protests, alleging that Ammar was targeted by a rival student group and accusing the Punjab University administration of inaction. Protesters stormed the offices of the Public Relations Officer, Human Resources, and the Vice Chancellor, breaking windows, damaging doors, and vandalizing property.

The IJT claimed Ammar was one of their activists and demanded action against those they believe were involved in his death.

In a press conference, Punjab University’s administration refuted IJT’s claims, maintaining that no evidence supports the allegations of a targeted attack or firing incident on campus. PU Pro-VC Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, along with senior officials, stated that police and security personnel thoroughly investigated the locations mentioned by the IJT and reviewed CCTV footage, finding no signs of firing, bullet casings, or blood.

The administration emphasized that Ammar was not affiliated with any student organization, as confirmed by his uncle, PU admin officer Rana Irshad.

The administration condemned the violence by IJT activists and stated that they would not be pressured into unwarranted actions. They assured the public that the university is cooperating with police to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

They urged media outlets, students, and faculty to avoid spreading unverified information and to rely on official findings as the investigation continues.

The incident has left the university community in shock and raised questions about campus safety and student conduct.