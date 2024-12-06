King Charles Celebrates Duchess Sophie’s Historic Milestone On Kate’s Big Day

King Charles honoured Duchess Sophie over her historic milestone with a delightful message.

On December 6, the monarch expressed happiness over the Duchess of Edinburgh’s new role as the patron of Capability Scotland.

Prince Edward’s wife will work for the charitable organisation which is supporting disabled people for over 75 years. Notably, the late Prince Philip performed the same role for over six decades.

The King seemingly felt proud as the Duchess takes over a role from the former Duke of Edinburgh.

The statement released on the charity’s Instagram page reads, “Capability Scotland is delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh as our new royal patron, on this day, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.”

“Continuing a longstanding connection with the Royal Family, The Duchess of Edinburgh supports our charity following the late Prince Philip’s support for over six decades.”

The Chief Executive of the organisation, Brian Logan, said: “We are incredibly honoured to welcome The Duchess of Edinburgh as our new Royal Patron.”

He added, “Her passion for championing the rights of disabled people and her connection to our cause is inspiring.”

It is important to note that the royal family made a delightful announcement about the Duchess’ new role just a few hours before Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service.