Govt to call joint parliament session next week

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced plans to convene a joint session of the National Assembly and Senate next week, following the upcoming National Assembly session.

According to media reports, a summary to summon the National Assembly session on December 10 has already been sent to the President’s Office for approval.

Once the President approves the summary, a formal notification for the National Assembly session will be issued.

Parliamentary sources revealed that the joint session would be scheduled immediately after the conclusion of the National Assembly session. This move underscores the government’s intent to address key legislative matters in the coming weeks.