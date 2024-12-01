Prince Harry Supports Meghan’s Grudge Against Royals With Payback Plan

Meghan Markle is deep into planning her revenge as she is making major moves as Prince Harry takes on his solo projects.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex found themselves in plenty of financial and business fails this year, which appears to have started from the collapse of their Spotify deal.

However, insiders claim that Meghan has renewed confidence and she is hellbent on proving the royals and all her critics wrong as she is covertly working on big projects.

“The word is that it’s not just about talking the talk but walking the walk because everything’s finally coming together,” a source told Heat Magazine. “And needless to say, Meghan cannot wait for everything to come to fruition.”

The source also stated that despite the royal family’s softening stance towards Prince Harry, Meghan has no plans to return to UK ever again nor bring her children.

The claims come as King Charles snubbed the Sussexes by not extending an invite for Christmas at Sandringham despite sending a public birthday message for Prince Harry.

“Harry and Meghan would love nothing more than to ram the criticism down the throats of the many people who have torn them to pieces and essentially branded them self-obsessed social climbers,” the insider claimed.

“The best way of doing that, in Meghan’s view, is to make a success of their lives and let their achievements, as well as their bank account, do the talking,” they continued.

“That, as well as staying together and proving that their love story has what it takes to survive all the many attacks and attempts to divide them. She is the queen of holding grudges, and Harry’s not far behind in that regard, either.”

The report also comes amid swirling rumours of their “professional separation” and speculations that the couple is going through troubles in their marriage.