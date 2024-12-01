King Charles Receives Prince Harry, Meghan’s Emotional Plea After Snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wish for this year’s Christmas laid bare.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly want a family reunion as the holidays are approaching.

It is important to mention that the former working royals have not received a Christmas invitation from the royal family. Despite this bitter reality, the Sussexes expressed their wish to celebrate the special occasion with their loved ones.

An insider told OK!, “They [Harry and Meghan] both really wish that they could have all their families together and have a huge Christmas but they know that will never happen.”

The source added, “So they have to make new memories and traditions with their children and those close to them.”

Moreover, the report stated that the parents of the two are over the moon as their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s excited about the festive season.

“This year feels special because both children fully ‘get it’ – they’ve been talking about Santa and Christmas for weeks,” revealed an insider.

Harry and Meghan, who left the royal family in 2020, last celebrated Christmas with key royal figures including King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, in 2018.