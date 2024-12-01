Angelina Jolie Makes Sharp Statement About Family Amid Brad Pitt Rift

Angelina Jolie reflected on her role in the upcoming film Maria and how it relates to her, especially amid rift with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent star opened up about motherhood and her family values during her ongoing legal dispute with Pitt.

Jolie explained that her character is a major contrast to real self as she touched up on Maria’s loneliness in the film.

“I don’t feel that because I have family,” Jolie told The Sunday Times. “Maria didn’t have a family, so her work was everything. My work is not everything. Being a parent is everything.”

Jolie expressed that she was “grateful” that this this film gave her “time to stop and learn and listen and appreciate.”

The Eternals actress is mother to six children with three. She adopted, Maddox, Zahara and Pax. Meanwhile, she shares three biological children – Shiloh, and twins, Vivienne and Knox – with Pitt.

Jolie and Pitt tied knot in 2014 but filed divorce in 2016 before they declared legally single in 2019.

A source recently told to the People Magazine that the kids “have extremely limited contact with the grandparents, cousins and relatives on Pitt’s side.”

However, a source close to Jolie refuted that claims to the outlet, stating that she “has not blocked any communications or relationships; rather she encourages them to be in touch with their grandparents.”

Jolie and Pitt are set to face each other for their trial next year over the embattled French vineyard.