Zayn Malik Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Bandmate Liam Payne During Hometown Show

Zayn Malik honored his late bandmate Liam Payne with a heartfelt dedication during his Stairway to the Sky Tour stop in Wolverhampton, England, Payne’s hometown. The emotional moment marked Malik’s first public remarks about Payne, who tragically passed away on October 16. Performing on Friday, November 29, Malik, 31, paused the concert to address the crowd. “I’ve been dedicating a song each night to my brother Liam Payne,” Malik shared as fans erupted in cheers. He added, “Rest in peace. I hope you’re seeing this. We’re in your hometown tonight, Wolverhampton. This is for you, Liam. Here’s another song, ‘It’s You.’”

Payne, also 31, died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. His untimely passing sent shockwaves through fans and the music world, particularly among his former One Direction bandmates.

This wasn’t Malik’s first tribute to Payne. At the kickoff of his tour at the O2 Academy in Leeds on November 23, Malik closed his set with a touching moment. As the song “Stardust” played, a message appeared on a screen: “Liam Payne 1993–2024, Love you bro,” displayed over a blue background with a red heart.

Malik had previously delayed his U.S. tour dates following Payne’s death, announcing the decision on Instagram Stories. “Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ll be rescheduling,” Malik wrote. “Thank you for your understanding.”

On November 20, Malik attended Payne’s funeral alongside his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, marking the first time the group had been seen together publicly since Malik’s departure from the band in 2015.

Malik’s U.S. tour is set to resume on January 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. He will perform in major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, before concluding the tour in San Francisco on February 3.

With these emotional tributes, Malik continues to keep Payne’s memory alive, offering fans a glimpse into the deep bond the two shared despite the years since their One Direction days.