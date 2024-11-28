PM vows decisive steps to avert future unrest and demonstrations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to take decisive action against “future instances of violent protests and disruptive sit-ins.”

He underscored that the government would no longer tolerate activities that jeopardise the nation’s economy and stability.

Addressing the federal cabinet on Wednesday, the prime minister emphasised a zero-tolerance policy toward those inciting violence. While refraining from explicitly naming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he implicitly criticised the party for orchestrating recent demonstrations in the federal capital, which caused widespread disruption. He insisted that such incidents necessitate a more stringent approach to prevent their recurrence.

Sharif drew attention to the economic fallout as the protests took place. He spoke about how life in Islamabad and Rawalpindi was paralysed, leaving businesses shuttered and daily wage earners unable to make ends meet. “The turmoil disrupted supply chains, forced factory closures, and left patients in urgent need of medical care stranded due to blocked roads.”

The prime minister also highlighted the broader economic ramifications, noting a sharp decline in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE), which plummeted by 4,000 points in a single day after reaching a record high of 99,000 points.

“These agitators have become adversaries of Pakistan’s progress,” he stated. “Their actions repeatedly derail our economy. Stability fosters business growth and investment, and we must safeguard these principles at all costs.”

Sharif also condemned the PTI for disruptive tactics, which he described as a harmful precedent in Pakistan’s political history, citing the 2014 sit-in; a 126-day-long protest that delayed the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, stalling major projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He also referenced protests during key diplomatic events, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad, which alarmed foreign dignitaries and tarnished Pakistan’s global image. Even Saudi officials, the prime minister noted, expressed concerns about the instability stemming from political agitation.

“This culture of chaos and anarchy is unacceptable,” Sharif said. “No responsible political party in our history has ever stooped to such levels. The PTI’s actions have damaged our international relationships and economic stability, for the sake of personal interests.”

The prime minister extended gratitude to law enforcement agencies, including the Islamabad, Punjab, and Sindh police, as well as the Rangers, for their effective handling of recent protests. He singled out the Chief of Army Staff for his crucial support in maintaining order.

While affirming the constitutional right to peaceful protest, Shehbaz Sharif stressed that no one has the right to disrupt public life or destroy national assets. He lauded the coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies in dispersing violent demonstrators, restoring calm, and safeguarding citizens.

However, he criticised the provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for neglecting its responsibilities. He accused the KP government of focusing on instigating violence in the federal capital rather than addressing rising insurgency and lawlessness in the province.

“While the people of KP suffered from increasing insecurity, their government was busy orchestrating provocations against the federation,” he remarked.

Sharif reiterated the need for exemplary punishment for individuals involved in violent incidents, including the May 9 riots. He argued that a lack of accountability emboldened perpetrators, leading to repeated disruptions.

“If the culprits of the May 9 riots had faced appropriate punishment, we wouldn’t be witnessing this chaos today,” he said. “The cycle of unrest must end for Pakistan’s future.”

Highlighting his government’s efforts to stabilise the economy, which he described as being on a path to recovery despite numerous challenges, Sharif credited the coalition government’s difficult yet necessary decisions for averting a potential default.

“Inflation is easing, and we are seeing the fruits of bold, collaborative actions,” he noted, praising coalition partners for prioritising national interests over political considerations. “In the last eight months, we have made significant strides toward economic stabilisation. These achievements are the result of teamwork and determination, not miracles.”

“It pains them to see the country stabilising and moving forward,” he added, alleging that the opposition was disheartened by Pakistan’s economic recovery.

The prime minister also criticised what he described as PTI’s self-serving political strategies, accusing its leadership of prioritising personal ambitions over national welfare. He claimed that the party’s actions had strained relations with friendly nations and tarnished Pakistan’s reputation.

“This is not politics; it is chaos of the worst kind,” Sharif stated. “There is no place for such behavior in a civilised democracy.”

He added that PTI’s leadership blatantly disregarded directives from the Islamabad High Court, undermining constitutional norms in their quest for power.

In his concluding remarks, the prime minister declared his government’s commitment to ensuring such disruptions do not recur. He emphasised that the administration would take all necessary steps to uphold peace and stability, which are essential for Pakistan’s progress.

“We will not allow the country’s stability to be jeopardised, not on our watch or anyone else’s,” he said. “The government’s priority is to focus on building a stronger, more resilient Pakistan, and we will take every step to safeguard this mission.”

The prime minister assured the nation that his administration remains dedicated to fostering economic growth, strengthening international relations, and ensuring law and order.