US lawmakers, Amnesty decry govt D-Chowk crackdown

HR watchdog urges immediate release of those detained for exercising right to ‘peaceful assembly’

Rashida Tlaib flays ‘brutal repression of protesters’, Barbara Lee stands in solidarity with pro-democracy advocates

Brad Sherman underscores Khan’s supporters’ right to protest

ISLAMABAD: A number of United States’ lawmakers along with Amnesty International have voiced support for demonstrators who participated in the violence-marred protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in Islamabad for the release of party founder-chairman Imran Khan.

“The brutal repression of protesters in Pakistan and growing political violence is an attempt to suppress democracy and human rights [….] I stand with the brave Pakistanis who are rising up and protesting for change,” US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said in a post on X — formerly Twitter.

The statement comes in the wake of the PTI’s “do-or-die” protest, called off by the party following a crackdown by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), which resulted in the martyrdom of at least four Rangers personnel along with multiple policemen.

The former ruling party, too, claimed that eight of its workers were martyred during the protest.

The latest protest episode was part of the PTI’s months-long efforts to secure Khan’s release who has been behind bars in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail in various cases for more than a year now.

The party, for quite some time, has reportedly been lobbying in Washington to garner support and secure the former prime minister’s release.

Reacting to the latest political turmoil in Islamabad, Congressman Greg Casar condemned the violence and opined that the demonstration should be allowed to continue.

“Thousands of Pakistanis are protesting for democracy and are being met with violent repression. I am hearing reports that the government is using live fire and tear gas against protesters [….] I condemn this violence and urge the government to allow these protests to continue peacefully,” he said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Representative Barbara Lee underscored the freedom of speech and protest peacefully and said: “I stand with pro-democracy advocates in Pakistan as they fight for justice and human rights.”

Her remarks were echoed by her colleague Representative Summer Lee who said: “I am moved by the bravery demonstrated by the Pakistani people as they protest for electoral integrity, and judicial fairness.”

“I condemn any violent suppression of them exercising their fundamental rights. Everyone deserves to speak out and demand democracy,” the lawmaker added.

Furthermore, Congressman Brad Sherman — while recalling his role in the October 23 letter by over 60 US lawmakers to US President Joe Biden for Khan’s release — said that the PTI founder’s supporters had a right to peacefully demonstrate.

Reacting to the events in Islamabad, former US ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad called for the immediate commencement of a reconciliation process.

“This is not the way to enforce law and order,” said Khalilzad while seemingly referring to the LEAs’ crackdown against protesters.

This is not the first time that US lawmakers have directly or indirectly reacted to Pakistan’s internal political situation.

The recent protest even warranted a reaction from the US State Department spokesperson who had earlier called for restraint from both sides while urging Islamabad to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Earlier this month, 46 members of the US Congress wrote to President Biden to advocate for the immediate release of the PTI founder — making it the second time US lawmakers had reached out to the president on this issue.

‘Unlawful, excessive force used’

Meanwhile, in line with the US lawmakers’ statements, Amnesty International has said that the LEAs used “unlawful and excessive force including tear gas, live ammunition and rubber bullets against PTI protesters”.

“Even if protests become non-peaceful, the authorities must respect and ensure the protesters’ rights to life and freedom from torture and other ill-treatment,” said the rights group while reminding Islamabad of its obligation to provide an enabling environment for the protesters under international human rights law.

Underscoring severe restrictions on assembly, movement and mobile and internet services as well as arbitrary detentions of thousands of protesters across the country, it urged the authorities to take all necessary measures to prevent arbitrary deprivation of life and ensure effective accountability for any unlawful use of force.

“Amnesty urges the government to ensure that the right to freedom of peaceful assembly is respected and protected. Those detained solely for exercising their right to peaceful assembly must be released immediately,” read the statement issued by the rights watchdog.