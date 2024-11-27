SC refuses to take suo moto notice of killings during PTI protests

ISLAMABAD: The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to take suo moto notice of reports of killings in the protest of PTI continued for a couple of days in Islamabad.

The five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, was hearing miscellaneous petitions regarding climate change and the PTI Chairman’s petition regarding the merger of Federally Administered Triable Areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier in a statement, the party spokesperson to Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi to take suo motu notice of the alleged “brutal murder of martyred [party] workers” and order legal action against the prime minister and interior minister as well as Islamabad and Punjab police chiefs for “attempt to murder”.

On the request of Advocate Babar Awan, the counsel for the PTI Chairman, the court court disposed of the petition.

Babar Awan pleaded with the court that FATA is already merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and there is no need for any action in this regard.

Meanwhile, Advocate General KP, who was present in the hearing through video link, pleaded before the court to take suo moto notice of the use of force and killings, as the Constitutional Bench has the authority to do so.

The Court, however, rejected the plea observing that the matter is not before the court.

Justice Musarrat Hilali admonished the Advocate General KP for attempting to indulge the court in political affairs.