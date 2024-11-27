Prince Harry Divorce Rumors Heat Up Ahead Of Christmas

Royal watchers and critics are abuzz with speculation about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage, as some believe the Duke of Sussex might be considering a separation during the holiday season. The chatter has sparked intense debates online, raising questions about the couple’s current status.

Prominent royal commentator Angela Levin weighed in during a GB News interview this week, hinting at possible trouble in paradise for the Sussexes. While her comments lacked confirmation or specifics, they fueled widespread curiosity about the couple’s personal lives.

Social media is also ablaze with theories. One critic accused Meghan of manipulating Harry into abandoning his royal roots, claiming she might now pursue a hefty divorce settlement. Another commented, “They live separate lives but won’t admit it publicly because they need the facade for mutual benefits.”

Some commenters raised concerns about the couple’s children. A particularly anxious post read, “Can anyone confirm the kids are okay? Or exist? They’re public figures, after all.”

No response from the Sussexes amid ongoing speculation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to address these rumors directly, maintaining silence as the speculation continues to swirl.

