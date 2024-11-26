Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Wears ‘Bulked Up’ Bodysuit As Maui In Live-Action Moana

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has confirmed that his striking physique in the live-action Moana set photos isn’t entirely natural but enhanced by a custom-made bodysuit. Speaking to Extra, Johnson, 52, explained the effort behind his larger-than-life transformation into the demigod Maui, a role he first voiced in Disney’s animated Moana (2016).

“That suit took a long time to put on,” Johnson said, adding, “When people say, ‘You bulked up,’ I’m happy because that means they couldn’t tell.” Johnson revealed the extensive hours required to don the costume, sharing that they worked to keep the look under wraps but were ultimately caught by paparazzi.

On-set photos from Nov. 20 show Johnson wearing traditional Hawaiian attire, including a grass skirt, with his signature tribal tattoos and bodysuit on display. The actor described the experience as deeply personal, stating, “This is our culture. My grandfather inspired Maui’s character, and stepping on set felt like stepping into his skin.”

Johnson also reflected on the parallels between himself and Maui, saying they share traits like being “egotistical” and “loud” with a “big mouth.” He noted, “I have a handle on who Maui is. I know the voice, the man, and his inspiration.”

The live-action adaptation of Moana is directed by Thomas Kail (Hamilton, In the Heights), with Auli’i Cravalho, the original voice of Moana, serving as an executive producer. Newcomer Catherine Laga’aia will bring the titular character to life onscreen.

Fans can catch Moana 2, the animated sequel, in theaters on Nov. 27, while the highly anticipated live-action remake of Moana premieres on July 10, 2026.