Taylor Swift Tears Up as Toronto Leg of Eras Tour Concludes with Emotional Ovation

Taylor Swift became visibly emotional Saturday night as she wrapped up the sixth and final show of her Toronto leg of the Eras Tour at the Rogers Centre. The 34-year-old superstar was moved to tears during an extended standing ovation from the sold-out crowd while performing “Champagne Problems.”

In a video shared on TikTok, Swift expressed her gratitude, saying, “Toronto, we’re at the very end of this tour, so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me.” She paused mid-sentence, overwhelmed with emotion, before adding, “To my band, to my crew, and everybody who’s put so much into this tour … I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore.”

Attempting to lighten the mood, the “Cruel Summer” singer joked through her tears, “This isn’t even the last show on the tour.” She continued, emphasizing the dedication of her team and fans, “My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers—we’ve put so much of our lives into this. And you’ve put so much of your lives into being here with us. We’ll never forget this moment.”

Swift also reflected on her time in Toronto, calling the experience “amazing” and expressing her love for the city and its fans. “Thank you so much for that,” she concluded, wiping away her tears.

Adding a surprise twist to the evening, Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, was spotted in the crowd. Photos shared online showed him enthusiastically interacting with Swifties, even trading friendship bracelets—a gesture beloved by the fandom.

The Eras Tour, which began in March 2023, has captivated audiences worldwide and will conclude with three final shows in Vancouver next month. Swift, who has become a cultural phenomenon, continues to generate excitement as her tour enters its final stretch.