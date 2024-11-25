Progress on Karachi’s mega projects reviewed by Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday called for an acceleration in the construction of three critical infrastructure projects in Karachi including the Karimabad Underpass, Korangi Causeway Bridge, and Malir Expressway.

The progress of these projects was reviewed in a meeting chaired by CM Shah. Updates were shared on their current status.

The meeting was attended by a range of officials, including Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi, Secretary of Local Government Khalid Haider Shah, and other key figures such as project directors Niaz Soomro and Zulfiqar Abro, along with P&D member Sikandar.

“These projects are vital for Karachi,” said CM Shah, adding that he personally inspects the sites and expects frequent updates on progress.

The Karimabad Underpass, a dual-lane structure, is being built at an estimated cost of Rs3.8 million. The underpass stretches 1,080 metres, with 300 metres of work already finished. Of the 212 pre-cast girders required, 151 have been installed so far.

In the meeting, CM Shah sought details on the physical progress and was informed that 30% of the work is complete. He directed Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani to ensure close monitoring of the project.

It was also revealed that a roundabout is being developed at Meena Bazaar and Bazaar Faisal to manage traffic flow. This project falls under the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and has been initiated by the Sindh government.

The Chief Minister urged Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab to ensure timely completion of the project.

The Korangi Causeway Bridge is a significant project with a budget of Rs6.4 billion. The bridge is designed to span 1,385 metres in length and 26 metres in width, featuring loops and ramps extending 2.5 kilometres. To date, 300 of the 400 piles have been completed.

During the meeting, officials stated that 504 of the 600 girders needed for the bridge have been installed. Additionally, 40 out of 200 pier shafts and 20 of the 50 pile caps are now in place.

CM Shah expressed concern about the pace of progress and directed the Local Government Minister to speed up the remaining work. He was informed that 30% of the overall construction is complete.

The Malir Expressway, which stretches from Jam Sadiq Bridge to Shah Faisal, is another major project under rapid construction. Covering a total distance of 38.889 kilometres, it will eventually connect to Kathore.

CM Shah emphasized the need to finish Phase One of the expressway by December 25, 2024. He also instructed Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab to ensure that road upgrades from Shah Faisal to the airport are prioritized.