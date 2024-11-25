Punjab launches 30 air quality monitors to combat pollution

LAHORE: Punjab’s senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced the installation of 30 air quality monitors in cities across the province with high levels of air pollution.

The initiative aims to provide accurate data, facilitate timely identification of pollution sources, and support effective prevention measures. “In the second phase, 25 additional air quality monitors will be installed,” Aurangzeb stated. “The number of monitors in Lahore has now increased to eight with the installation of three new devices.”

She further detailed the distribution of the monitors, highlighting that Rawalpindi now has three, Faisalabad and Sheikhupura each have one, while Gujranwala and Bahawalpur have two monitors each. Sialkot has also been equipped with one monitor.

Aurangzeb emphasized that these devices have been integrated with the Environment Protection Agency’s central control room and will soon be linked to a global information system. “A new tradition is being established where information is not hidden but shared with the public,” she remarked.

Continuous air quality monitoring is a key step toward finding a lasting solution to pollution, the minister added, reaffirming the government’s commitment to environmental transparency and progress.