Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash in Turkey Over Saudi Performance

Jennifer Lopez, the internationally renowned singer and dancer, has sparked significant controversy following her recent concert in Saudi Arabia. The backlash stems from a viral image that allegedly depicts Lopez performing in front of a projection resembling the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site, located in Mecca.

For Muslims worldwide, the Kaaba holds profound spiritual importance as the central point of prayer and pilgrimage. The purported use of its imagery during Lopez’s performance has been widely condemned, particularly in Turkey, where many have taken to social media to express their outrage.

Critics argue that the display is deeply disrespectful to Islamic values. Mehmet Görmez, the former head of Turkey’s Religious Affairs, voiced his concerns publicly.

“The Kaaba is not the property of any tribe, nation, or state,” Görmez stated. “Using the silhouette of the Kaaba as mere decoration is an insult that deeply hurts all believers.”

Görmez’s comments also criticized the lack of response from Ali Erbaş, Turkey’s current head of Religious Affairs, which has further fueled debates online.

The controversy has gone viral, with users from Turkey and beyond accusing Lopez of insensitivity and disrespect. Many have called for an apology, while others argue that the incident reflects broader tensions surrounding Western performances in culturally and religiously significant regions.

As of now, Lopez has not addressed the backlash publicly. This incident comes amid a turbulent time for the artist, who recently made headlines for personal reasons, including her rumored separation from actor Ben Affleck.