Kate Middleton’s Cheeky Comment About Prince William’s Beard Sparks Debate

Kate Middleton may have shared a cheeky opinion about Prince William’s latest look, according to a professional lip reader analyzing the royal couple’s interaction during Remembrance Sunday.

The Princess of Wales attended the solemn event, honoring fallen soldiers, alongside Sophie Wessex, the Duchess of Edinburgh. As the two stood on the Cenotaph balcony before the two-minute silence led by King Charles III, cameras captured a light-hearted exchange between them.

Professional lip reader Nicola Hickling told *The Sun* that Wessex asked Middleton, “You like a beard?” to which Kate allegedly replied, “I find it quite rousing.” The two reportedly shared a laugh over the comment.

However, another lip reader, Kayleigh Harris, interpreted the conversation differently. Harris suggested that Middleton commented on the beard’s appearance, saying it was “never quite rounded,” but acknowledged that it was “a nice beard” and looked “a lot better now.”

This isn’t the first time Prince William’s facial hair has sparked family reactions. Earlier this year, the Duke of Cambridge revealed to *People* that his daughter, Princess Charlotte, initially disliked his stubble.

“I got floods of tears the first time,” William said during a visit to Cape Town. “I had to shave it off. Then I grew it back and convinced her it was going to be okay.”

At Sunday’s event, Kate turned heads in a Catherine Walker coat dress, paired with a Juliette Botterill hat, a Mulberry clutch, and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s pearl and diamond Bahrain earrings. This marked the fourteenth consecutive year that she has attended the ceremony, a significant milestone as she gradually resumes her royal duties following cancer treatment.

Prince William, meanwhile, looked dapper in a royal blue suit and white shirt, complemented by his now-discussed beard.

The ceremony featured over 10,000 participants marching past the Cenotaph in central London, underscoring its importance in British tradition.

As for Middleton’s comment on her husband’s beard? The debate continues, but it’s clear that even small moments of humor find their way into royal life.