Prince Harry Hosts Christmas Charity Event For Military Families, Meghan Markle Absent

Prince Harry is set to host a heartfelt Christmas event without Meghan Markle, continuing his solo commitments this holiday season.

As the Global Ambassador for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a UK-based charity supporting children who have lost a parent in the military, the Duke of Sussex will lead a virtual Christmas call on Tuesday, December 10.

In a statement shared by the organization, Harry, 40, expressed his desire to connect with members of the community during what can be an emotional time of year.

“The festive season can be challenging for many of our members, and the Duke wants them to know he’s thinking of them,” the statement read. The virtual event will include Harry answering pre-submitted questions and directly speaking with five participants.

The charity added, “This is your chance to get to know the Duke loads better and find out what Christmas is like for a Prince!”

Harry’s involvement with Scotty’s Little Soldiers dates back to 2017. Earlier this month, he wrote a poignant Veterans Day letter to the children the charity supports, reflecting on his own experience of losing his mother, Princess Diana, at a young age.

“I understand, perhaps more than most, the weight of losing a parent,” he wrote. “We find strength in the love and memories left behind, and I’ve seen how communities like yours offer deep comfort and healing.”

This marks another solo endeavor for Harry, following a series of independent appearances by both him and Markle. Most recently, Meghan attended a Los Angeles haircare launch on November 14, following her solo outings to the Children’s Hospital LA Gala and an event for the #HalfTheStory Project in October.

Despite their individual engagements, the couple recently collaborated on a video address for the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia. Married since 2018, Harry and Meghan share two children: Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.