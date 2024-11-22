Sabrina Carpenter pens sweet note as she completes delightful milestone

Sabrina Carpenter recently won fans’ hearts after successfully wrapping up the North American leg of her fifth concert tour Short n’ Sweet.

On November 21, the Espresso hitmaker took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses from her recent shows in the USA.

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to her well-wishers and crew members for making her shows historical in her emotional post.

In a caption, Carpenter wrote, “That’s a wrap on the North American leg of the Short n’ Sweet tour!!!!! I have always dreamt of bringing this tour to life but it was even better than I could have imagined because of every crowd that showed up and gave 100% of their energy and time.”

“Best dressed crowds on the market. Funniest signs I’ve ever seen. Every lyric and background vocal is sung to perfection. I could not ask for better fans I love you so so dearly,” the Please Please Please singer continued.

Notably, the 25-year-old songstress also took a moment to appreciate her team who tirelessly worked day and night backstage to make the shows successful.

The Nonsense singer added, “Thank you to my hard-working cast and crew that makes this show what it is. The attention to detail, the professionalism, and each and every personality on and off stage is what makes the SNS show so special.”

For the unversed, Carpenter last performed in Los Angeles on November 19, 2024.

Reportedly, she will resume her European/United Kingdom leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour on March 4, 2025.