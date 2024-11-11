NATIONAL

Chief of Australian Army lauds Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Australian Army Chief Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Monday to discuss global and regional security issues and mutual defence cooperation.

During the meeting, both military leaders highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral relations to promote shared goals of peace and stability.

General Munir expressed Pakistan’s appreciation for its ties with Australia, saying, “We value our relationship with Australia and the role it plays in fostering peace and stability.”

Lieutenant General Stuart commended Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts and expressed his commitment to deepening bilateral defence and security cooperation. Both sides reiterated their resolve to enhance collaboration to support regional and global peace efforts.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Stuart laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada, a memorial for Pakistan’s fallen soldiers, upon his arrival at the General Headquarters (GHQ). He was received with a guard of honour by a Pakistan Army contingent.

The visit marks a commitment to expanding security ties between Australia and Pakistan, focusing on mutual interest areas in defence and counterterrorism.

