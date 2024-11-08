Haris, Saim shine as Pakistan thrash Australia by 9 wickets to level ODI series

ADELAIDE: Pakistan defeated Australia by nine wickets in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on Friday, leveling the three-match series 1-1.

Led by pacer Haris Rauf’s five-wicket haul, Pakistan bowled out Australia for a modest 163 in just 35 overs. Rauf’s devastating spell was supported by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who removed both Australian openers in his initial spell, setting the tone for a dominant performance. Afridi finished with three wickets, while Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah picked up one wicket each.

Steven Smith top-scored for the hosts with 35, but Australia struggled to build partnerships as their batters faltered under relentless bowling pressure.

In response, Pakistan openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique ensured a comfortable chase. Saim’s aggressive knock of 82 off 71 balls, featuring five boundaries and six sixes, provided the backbone of the innings. Shafique contributed an unbeaten 64 off 69 balls, guiding Pakistan to victory in the 31st over.

The win ended Pakistan’s seven-year drought of ODI victories on Australian soil, with their last win dating back to January 2017.

Haris Rauf’s five-wicket haul, the second of his ODI career, earned him the Player of the Match award. His clinical performance left Australia’s middle order in disarray, ensuring a commanding position for Pakistan.

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan equaled the world record for most catches in an ODI innings, grabbing six behind the stumps. He narrowly missed breaking the record, dropping a seventh catch off Adam Zampa late in the innings.

Rizwan joins a group of eight players, including compatriot Sarfaraz Ahmed, who have taken six catches in an ODI. Australian great Adam Gilchrist holds the record for the most such performances, achieving the feat four times.