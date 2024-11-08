Punjab shuts down public spaces as smog crisis worsens

LAHORE: The Punjab government has enforced a complete closure of public spaces across four divisions, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, and Faisalabad, to combat the escalating smog crisis.

Public parks, zoos, museums, historical sites, playlands, and sports venues will remain closed until November 17, according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Environment.

Violators of the directive may face fines and arrests under environmental protection laws, as authorities intensify anti-smog measures.

Meanwhile, Marriyum Aurangzeb has urged families to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities. “This is not a time for outings; protect yourselves and others,” she advised.

Authorities have ramped up pollution control efforts, confiscating 47 smoke-emitting vehicles and imposing fines totaling Rs550,000 in Lahore. Inspections of private establishments have led to the sealing of non-compliant outlets, while water-spraying operations continue in smog-affected areas to curb airborne pollutants.

Air quality in Punjab’s major cities has reached hazardous levels, with Multan recording an alarming AQI of 2,135, followed by Lahore at 676. Other cities, including Peshawar, Islamabad, and Karachi, are also grappling with severe pollution.

Meteorologists predict worsening conditions in the coming days due to stagnant wind patterns, while the Lahore High Court has directed early market closures and restricted the entry of smoke-emitting vehicles into cities.