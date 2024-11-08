Mushahid Hussain unveils 5-point plan for Palestine, Middle East peace at IPI Conference

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Friday proposed a comprehensive 5-point action plan for Palestine and peace in the Middle East during his keynote address at the IPI Conference.

He called for decisive steps to alleviate Palestinian suffering, urging Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) to emulate the visionary leadership of his late uncle, King Faisal Shaheed.

Hussain’s proposed action plan includes convening an emergency Arab/OIC summit on November 11, with the formation of an International Leaders Delegation comprising representatives from the Global South and Europe.

This delegation, including leaders from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Indonesia, and others, would meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to demand an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and progress toward establishing an independent Palestinian state.

The second point advocates for Turkiye, Pakistan, and Indonesia to deploy a Joint Naval Humanitarian Flotilla to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza under UN authorization, demonstrating solidarity with Palestinians.

Third, Hussain called for a global media initiative to counter biased Western narratives. He suggested a collaborative effort involving journalists, academics, and think tanks to amplify the perspectives of the Global South on issues like Palestine, Kashmir, and Islamophobia.

The fourth step proposed the establishment of a Palestine Reconstruction Fund under the OIC to rebuild Gaza and Lebanon’s devastated areas.

Lastly, he urged the creation of an International War Crimes Tribunal to prosecute Israeli political and military leaders for alleged crimes against humanity and war reparations for Palestinian victims.

Hussain criticized the OIC for its perceived inaction during crises, describing it as an organization with “affluence without influence.” He appealed to MBS to follow King Faisal’s legacy, referencing the late monarch’s bold oil embargo during the 1973 Arab-Israeli War and his pivotal role in recognizing the PLO at the 1974 Lahore OIC Summit.