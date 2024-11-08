NA bars journalists from filming inside Parliament corridors

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has banned video recording inside Parliament House following complaints from lawmakers about journalists recording interviews without consent and sharing them on social media platforms.

The decision was communicated by the Director General of Media in a letter addressed to the Parliamentary Reporters Association.

It cited observations during the 10th session of the assembly, where journalists were reportedly recording interactions with Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) in the corridors without prior approval.

The letter highlighted that this practice, which included direct and challenging questions on national and international issues, often resulted in content being shared on social media, drawing significant reservations from parliamentarians.

The lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction with their remarks being circulated online without context, leading to the issue being raised with the Speaker of the National Assembly. Consequently, the Secretariat instituted the ban to maintain decorum and address these concerns.

Journalists frequently record interactions with MNAs following assembly sessions and standing committee meetings, often using mobile phones to capture comments for mainstream media and social platforms. However, the new restriction prohibits such activities within the Parliament House premises.