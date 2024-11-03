Years of Indian Visa rejections

I am a born Indian who got married to a Pakistani citizen in 1992. I have my siblings living in Pune (Maharashtra) and several other blood relatives living in Mumbai, Kolhapur and Kutch. Upon learning of the participation of Mr S Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, in SCO Summit in Islamabad, I decided raise my issue related to obtaining Indian visit visa for myself and my family. I have not been able to visit India as my visa applications have been rejected thrice in the last 9 years without assigning any reason. I had been visiting my country of birth after every 2-3 years since 1992, but during the last decade, despite my best efforts and providing all necessary documents to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, my visa applications have been rejected. I have no idea how long it will take for India and Pakistan to normalise their relations but what I know for sure is that I and many Indian citizens married to Pakistani nationals are suffering due to constrained relations between both the nations. I could not attend my parent’s funeral in the past as my visa applications were turned down due to tension on borders. I am planning to visit India in April 2025 to meet my siblings and seek your assistance, Mr Jaishankar, in obtaining Indian visit visa for myself and my family!

RIZWANA RAFIQUE SURIYA

KARACHI