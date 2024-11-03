Opinion

The alarming influence of fake news on public perception

I’m writing to convey my concern about false news’ growing impact on public opinion. Misinformation travels more quickly than ever in the current digital era, influencing people’s beliefs, decisions, and even behaviour on important matters. Many people now rely mostly on social media platforms for their news, therefore the unfettered spread of misleading information has concerning ramifications. In addition to warping reality, fake news plant disbelief, splits communities, and promotes needless fear. For instance, false information can distort public opinion during elections or health emergencies, causing widespread anxiety and confusion. Making educated decisions is hampered when people rely on inaccurate or biassed information. Initiatives to promote media literacy and stricter laws governing digital platforms are necessary to counter this. Teaching people how to confirm to reduce the impact of fake news, it is essential to support responsible sharing practices and identify reliable sources. It is our collective duty to promote a better-informed society free from the propagation of misleading information.
AMAL SHAHID
KARACHI

