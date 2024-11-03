Maryam reviews progress on PIC-II to relieve patient load on PIC

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed authorities to expedite the completion of the under-construction Punjab Institute of Cardiology-II (PIC-II) during her site visit near the canal.

Emphasizing the importance of making PIC-II operational soon, she stated that the new facility would alleviate the patient load on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

During her inspection, CM Maryam Nawaz reviewed progress in various sections, including the installation of dry partition walls and HVAC systems. She also assessed the quality of construction materials and addressed other ongoing construction concerns.

Highlighting the government’s broader vision, she said, “The plan to provide comprehensive cardiology facilities in every district is underway.” She also noted the success of a card system for pediatric heart surgeries, which has streamlined hundreds of procedures for children.

The Chief Minister received a detailed briefing on the project from Shah Mir Iqbal, CEO of the Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority. She praised his efforts and provided further guidance on design improvements. Additionally, she directed relevant officials to ensure timely procurement of necessary machinery for the facility.

The briefing revealed that PIC-II will be a 250-bed hospital featuring state-of-the-art hybrid operation theaters, emergency services, surgical and medical units, and intensive care units (ICUs). Officials informed her that over 90% of the gray structure is already complete, marking significant progress toward the project’s finalization.