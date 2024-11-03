Landlord mutilates farmer’s ears over lease dispute in Basirpur

BASIRPUR: In a shocking incident in Murha village, Basirpur, district Okara, a landlord reportedly cut off the ears of a contractor, Mehboob Ali Rehmani, during a dispute over delayed payment for leased land.

According to police reports, Mehboob Ali Rehmani had taken land on lease from the landlord, and tensions flared when payment was overdue following the lease’s expiry. The argument escalated into a violent altercation, during which the landlord allegedly mutilated Rehmani by cutting off his ears.

Rescue 1122 teams quickly arrived at the scene and transferred the injured Rehmani to RHQ Hospital in Basirpur, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

Okara District Police Officer (DPO) Rashid Hidayat has taken notice of the incident, condemning it as an inhuman crime. He assured that severe action would be taken against those involved. Police have already arrested two suspects, Aslam and Muzammil, while others implicated in the incident are expected to be apprehended soon.

DPO Hidayat vowed to ensure justice for the victim, promising exemplary punishment for all individuals found responsible for the attack.