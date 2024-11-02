WNBA Star Caitlin Clark ‘Fired Up’ as She Attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Indianapolis

Taylor Swift received a warm welcome in Indianapolis for the first of her three Eras Tour shows at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 1, and WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark was thrilled to be part of the crowd. The Indiana Fever star shared her excitement on Instagram, posting highlights from the night, including Swift’s opening act, Gracie Abrams, and her favorite Swift song, “Enchanted.”

“I’m fired up!!!” Clark, 22, wrote over her Instagram Story showing Abrams performing. When Swift later performed Speak Now’s “Enchanted,” Clark added another Story with the caption “enchanted!!!” and a crying emoji. The basketball star also joined fellow fans in trading friendship bracelets, captured in a fan’s photo where she sported a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and bracelets on both wrists.

Clark wasn’t the only notable guest that night; Chariah Gordon, fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs player Mecole Hardman Jr., was also seen cheering on Swift. Gordon shared a video of Swift performing onstage, captioned, “Go sister!!!!!!” with heart-eye emojis.

Swift’s Eras Tour is nearing its final shows after beginning in March 2023. Following her Indianapolis performances, Swift will play in Toronto before concluding with three shows in Vancouver. Swift also recently announced the release of her Eras Tour retrospective book and The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on CD and vinyl, both available at Target on Nov. 29. Swifties can look forward to exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and personal reflections from the pop icon.