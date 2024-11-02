Jennifer Lopez Stays Silent Amid Questions About Ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Legal Trouble

Jennifer Lopez has been notably avoiding questions about her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs as he faces serious legal issues. The actress and singer, who dated Combs from 1999 to 2001, was approached by paparazzi twice recently, with questions directed at her regarding Combs’ alleged crimes.

On Oct. 26, after a screening of her new film Unstoppable in Los Angeles, Lopez was seen signing autographs when someone asked if she had any comments on Combs. She maintained a stoic expression and quickly exited with her bodyguard. In a similar encounter on Oct. 19, Lopez was leaving LA hotspot Funke with her manager, Benny Medina, when photographers asked her again about the “P. Diddy situation.” She looked uncomfortable and quickly got into her vehicle.

Lopez isn’t the only celebrity linked to Combs who has kept their distance. Comedian Kevin Hart also avoided questions about his connection to the rapper, who faces multiple accusations, including sex trafficking and sexual assault. Additionally, ex-Playboy model Rachel Kennedy recently claimed on The Trial of Diddy podcast that she was made to watch a music video of Lopez at one of Combs’ “Freak Off” parties in the early 2000s, describing the experience as “creepy.”

Combs, 54, pleaded not guilty to charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and coercion, and is awaiting trial. Although Lopez has not been named in any lawsuits, attorney Tony Buzbee has indicated that “powerful people” connected to Combs may eventually be revealed as the case progresses.