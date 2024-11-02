CJP proposes National Jail Reform Policy to tackle overcrowding, ensure inmates welfare

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi on Saturday outlined the proposal for a Jail Reforms Committee to focus on address overcrowding, enhancing inmate welfare, and implementing alternative sentencing options like probation and community service.

CJP Yahya Afridi’s proposal came while chairing the inaugural meeting on reforming Pakistan’s prison system.

The participants of the meeting included Lahore High Court’s Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, Administrative Judge Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, officials from the Home and Prosecution Departments, police, prison authorities, and human rights activist Saima Amin Khawaja.

Members of both treasury and opposition parties, including Senator Ahad Khan Cheema and Ms. Khadijah Shah, also contributed to the meeting bringing in personal insights from time spent in prison.

This session initiated discussions for a National Jail Reform Policy focused on inmate welfare and aligning with international standards such as the Nelson Mandela, Bangkok, and Beijing Rules.

On the occasion, the CJP highlighted Pakistan’s overcrowded prison conditions, referencing data from the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), which shows a national inmate population of over 108,000 against a capacity of 66,625.

Punjab’s prisons are especially strained, housing nearly twice their intended capacity with over 36,000 under-trial prisoners, many awaiting trial for over a year.

A phased approach to reforms will begin in Punjab, emphasising a reduction in under-trial detentions and expanded rehabilitative programs for inmates.

A sub-committee, led by retired Justice Shabbar Raza Rizvi, alongside Ms. Khawaja, Senator Cheema, and Ms. Shah, will conduct jail inspections and provide recommendations to improve processes, reduce pre-trial detention, and introduce vocational and mental health support programs.

With the support of the LJCP’s data and analytical insights, this initiative aims to establish a fairer, more humane prison system in Pakistan, prioritising rehabilitation, efficient case management, and inmates’ dignified reintegration into society.