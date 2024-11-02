Parliament sends names for SJC formation to appoint judges to top court

Amended Article 175-A states that 13-member SJC must include five lawmakers from Senate and NA

ISLAMABAD: The names of parliamentarians from both the National Assembly and Senate have been submitted to the Supreme Court for the formation of the Judicial Commission to appoint judges to the superior judiciary.

After enactment of 26th Amendment into law, five parliamentarians will be included in the 13-member Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), supposes to appoint judges to the superior court. Besides the parliamentarians, five judges, including the Chief Justice of Pakistan, as well as a representative from the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) will be part of the SJC.

The freshly-amended Article 175-A states that a 13-member judicial commission, comprising the chief justice, three most senior judges of the Supreme Court, most senior judge of the constitutional benches, law minister, attorney general for Pakistan, a nominee from the Pakistan Bar Council, two members each from the National Assembly and the Senate, and a woman or non-Muslim from outside parliament will work for the appointment of the judge in the Supreme Court, high court and the federal Shariat Court.

Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani submitted the names of the Senators from the Upper House of the parliament to the Registrar of the Supreme Court for SJC, based on the advice of Leader of the House Senator Ishaq Dar and Leader of the Opposition Senator Shibli Faraz.

The nominees include Senator Farooq H. Naek and Senator Shibli Faraz from the government and opposition benches, respectively.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has also communicated with the Supreme Judicial Commission, providing the names nominated by parliamentary parties.

For the Judicial Commission from the National Assembly, opposition leader Omar Ayub and Sheikh Aftab from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have been nominated, along with Roshan Khorasani Brocha for the reserved women’s seat.

According to the National Assembly spokesperson, following the approval of the 26th Amendment, the Judicial Commission will now include five parliament members, with all nominations forwarded to the Secretary of the Judicial Commission.

The nominations submitted by Parliament ensure equal representation from both the government and the opposition.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq consulted with Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani and all parliamentary parties before finalizing the names, which have now been received by the Supreme Court.

The NA spokesperson confirmed the selection of key nominees, including Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and PML-N’s Sheikh Aftab Ahmed from the National Assembly, while Senators Farooq Naek (PPP) and Shibli Faraz (PTI) have been nominated from the Senate.

Additionally, Roshan Khursheed Bharucha has been appointed to fill the commission’s designated seat for women.

According to the spokesperson, “All nominations have been forwarded to the Secretary of the Judicial Commission.”

These appointments form part of the larger effort to balance representation from both government and opposition within the JCP, now tasked with overseeing judicial appointments and forming constitutional benches for the apex court.

The expanded commission will play a pivotal role in selecting superior court judges, a move widely viewed as part of ongoing judicial reform efforts aimed at increasing transparency and representation within the judiciary.

Yesterday, the Senate Standing Committee on Justice approved a bill proposing an increase in the number of judges in the Supreme Court from 17 to 25. The bill managed to get approved despite opposition from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI).